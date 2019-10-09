Rihanna confirms she declined 2019 Super Bowl for Kaepernick

(CNN) – Rihanna has confirmed rumors that she said no to Super Bowl 2019 to offer support to former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

The singer, who was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, told Vogue in an interview that she, “just couldn’t be a sellout” by performing in the half-time show.

Instead, Maroon 5 took the stage.

Fenty also said there are NFL practices that she doesn’t agree with.

Kaepernick, an ex-49ers quarterback, made headlines for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

The NFL later ruled that players can’t kneel on the field and should either stand or wait in the locker room.

