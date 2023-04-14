RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — Some good news came from Richmond’s mayor on Thursday night.

According to a tweet by Richmond Mayor Dave Snow, the fire has been fully extinguished ahead of schedule.

After breaking out on Tuesday, the massive fire burned for days. At a 2:30 p.m. news conference on Thursday, Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown estimated that 90% of the fire was extinguished and hoped to get to 98% or 99% by Thursday evening.

On Thursday night, Richmond fire crews reportedly told our sister station WXIN that the fire is “under control.” Crews are reportedly still checking for hot spots and citizens are still encouraged to remain under evacuation.

So what happens next? In his tweet, Mayor Snow said the attention can now be turned to sampling air and water to determine when the evacuation order can be lifted.

“Our goal is to get people back into their homes as soon as possible,” said Mayor Snow in a Facebook post. “We’ll have more information to share once it becomes available.”

For more information about environmental testing and health effects, click here.