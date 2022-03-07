(NEXSTAR) – A Canadian restaurant that claims to have invented the dish poutine is now calling it something else entirely.

Le Roy Jucep, located in the French-speaking province Quebec, announced it would temporarily rename the dish to “la frite fromage sauce,” which translates to a literal description of the dish: the fry, cheese, gravy.

The name change is an “expression of dismay” toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a now-deleted Facebook post, Eater reports. The logic behind the move is more obvious to French speakers: Russian president Vladimir Putin’s name is spelled “Poutine” in French.

“I wanted to make this little gesture to show Ukrainians we are thinking of them,” the restaurant’s co-owner, Laurent Proulx, told the New York Times.

As of Monday morning, Le Roy Jucep’s Facebook page showed some of the updated branding, but its website’s menu still described the dish as “poutine.”

In the United States, some retailers and restaurants have also made moves to distance themselves from Russia. Kroger, the national grocery chain, removed Russian vodka from its shelves last week in solidarity with Ukraine. Total Wine & More also pulled any Russian spirits from its stores.

Now, some states — including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Vermont, West Virginia and Maine — are working to purge liquor outlets of Russian vodka and other products.

Some states, like Pennsylvania, also took steps toward divesting any Russia-related holdings.

“We must wield our economic power to ensure that Russia faces grave consequences for their flagrant violations of international law and human cooperation,” wrote state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.