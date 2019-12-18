Restaurant damaged after mosh pit erupts at Denny’s

(CNN) – Apparently having a rock concert at Denny’s is a thing.

One California teen threw a birthday party over the weekend at a Denny’s in Orange County.

After a mosh pit broke out, some of the restaurant’s furniture was broken. According to one attendee, the 17-year-old who organized the show did it for a friend’s birthday party.

The performing band caught wind of what happened and helped launch a GoFundMe to help him pay for the damages.

It was successful, and the Denny’s has been made whole.

According to Mashable, hard-core bands performing at Denny’s became a thing last year when video of a 2013 show at one of the restaurants re-surfaced.

Eeater reports this particular Denny’s didn’t know the rented space would be used to host such a show.

