Rescued puppy named ‘Dorian’ up for adoption

(CNN) – Hurricane Dorian has caused plenty of fear and anxiety, but there’s another Dorian that will bring joy and comfort.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida found a puppy in a vehicle that had been abandoned and was partially flooded.

They named puppy “Dorian.”

Even though she was wet and scared, Dorian is in good health.

She is being turned over to the county’s animal services to find her new forever home.

