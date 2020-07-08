Rescue dog becomes rescuer

(WSMV/NBC News) A rescue dog is being hailed as a hero after helping save a Franklin, Tennessee family from their burning home.

“She just started barking frantically and turning circles at the front door, which is not a normal behavior for her,” says Jeff LeCates.

Roux, a Belgian Malinois, was the first to sense that her neighbors’ home was on fire.

“So I went over to the door, looked out the peephole and didn’t see anything. I opened the door to let her out and she ran to the far end of the house. When I followed her around to the corner, I noticed the neighbor’s house was on fire,” LeCates says.

His neighbors were asleep and had no idea the house was on fire.

In a way, Roux may have simply been returning a favor.

The neighbor, a dog groomer, helped LeCates adopt her a little more than a year ago.