ANDERSON, Ohio (WDTN) — A reported officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Indiana.

According to the Pendleton District of Indiana State Police (ISP), detectives were called to Anderson, Indiana to investigate a reported officer-involved shooting. The preliminary investigation showed a Madison County deputy was patrolling in the area of Fifth and Jackson Street around 12:08 a.m., the release says.

It is believed that as the deputy stopped the vehicle at the traffic light at the intersection, the deputy allegedly witnessed individuals at the Jackson Mart gas station, where the individuals allegedly began shooting towards the deputy’s general direction. The deputy is said to have then exited his cruiser and fired at least one shot.

ISP said the deputy did not report being injured.

“It was later determined another vehicle drove past the Jackson Mart, fired shots at those individuals at the pumps, and drove away,” the release said.

One person was sent to the hospital to be treated after reportedly being hit by a bullet during the gunfire exchange. That person was treated and released.

At this time, it is unknown if the bullet originated from the deputy’s weapon or the individuals from the other vehicle, ISP says.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Detective Tony Klettheimer at either 1-765-778-2121 or 1-800-527-4752.