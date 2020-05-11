Closings
Report: Toyota cuts American production due to pandemic

(NBC) – Toyota is planning to cut North American production by nearly a third through October, according to a report out Monday morning from Reuters.

Toyota is gradually resuming output at its seven North American sites, including one in Alabama.

Toyota will build about 800 thousand vehicles at plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico from April through to the end of October.

That’s down 29 percent from the same seven months of 2019.

