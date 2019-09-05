Report: People saving less for the future

(CNN) – Are you saving more money for your golden years? If you’re saving a lot less this year, you’re not alone. According to a new survey, fewer Americans are increasing contributions to their retirement savings compared to last year.

The Bankrate report found fewer than one third of working Americans, about 29 percent, increased contributions, while 16 percent of those surveyed lowered their contributions compared to last year.

Income level was the biggest factor in determining whether someone increased or lowered their contributions.

According to the survey, the highest earners who made 75 thousand dollars or more were twice as likely than the lowest income households to increase contributions this year.

On the flipside, the lowest earners were more than four times as likely than the highest earners to be saving less this year.

Age also played a role, with older millennials between the ages of 30 to 38 being the most likely to increase their retirement saving, while workers 65 years or older had the tendency to decrease their contribution.

So why are people saving less?

Nearly one in four people surveyed said they felt comfortable with the amount they were putting away.

Another reason– stagnant or decreasing income.

While others said they were focusing on another financial priority.

