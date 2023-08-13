DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some 911 call centers across the U.S. are still having trouble adjusting to modern technology.

The Wall Street Journal reports some of the dispatch centers have a difficult time finding callers contacting emergency services from a cellphone. Dispatchers are also reported to have a hard time receiving photographs or text messages from callers in need of help.

Old legacy system technology is still used in some emergency dispatch call centers today. At the time people mainly used landlines and payphones was when the old legacy system technology was put in place.

On a daily basis, dispatchers have to face issues like misrouted phone calls. The misrouted calls could be a contributing factor to a delay in response.

An estimated 27 million calls on legacy systems are misrouted per year, according to the National Emergency Number Association.