1  of  2
Breaking News
Bomb Squad investigating report of pipe bomb at home in Perry Twp. 2 in custody after suspects lead police on chase in Dayton

Report: Jurassic World to feature original stars of series

U.S. & World

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — According to a report by entertainment website Collider, fans of the Jurassic Park/World series are in for a nostalgic treat when Jurassic World 3 hits theaters.

Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will be coming together once again to reprise their roles from the original Jurassic Park.

Blending a world of old and new alongside Jurassic World cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, this is the first time the original trio will appear in a Jurassic movie together since the first movie.

Collider says Director Colin Trevorrow made the announcement Tuesday night during a screening of Jurassic World in Hollywood.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS