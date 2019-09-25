Report: Jurassic World to feature original stars of series

(WIVB) — According to a report by entertainment website Collider, fans of the Jurassic Park/World series are in for a nostalgic treat when Jurassic World 3 hits theaters.
Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will be coming together once again to reprise their roles from the original Jurassic Park.
Blending a world of old and new alongside Jurassic World cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, this is the first time the original trio will appear in a Jurassic movie together since the first movie.
Collider says Director Colin Trevorrow made the announcement Tuesday night during a screening of Jurassic World in Hollywood.
