Breaking News
Judge: Oregon District shooter’s friend will remain in custody with no bond
Live Now
Dayton Town Hall on Gun Control

Report: Earnhardt Jr., wife OK after Tennessee plane crash

U.S. & World

by: Slater Teague and News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

APP USERS, TAP HERE TO SEE VIDEO FROM THE SCENE

4:10 PM UPDATE:

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier says Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on the plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Airport this afternoon.

They were not injured in the crash according to Carrier.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport.

Airport Manager Dan Cogan says a private plane has run off the end of the runway and caught fire. He says all passengers are out of the plane.

Highway 91 at Industrial Drive is closed according to Carter County dispatch.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

  • (Photo: Jordan Peters)
  • (Photo: Stephanie Parshall)
  • (Photo: Stephanie Powell)
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS