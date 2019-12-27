Report: Don Imus, controversial radio broadcaster, dies at 79

** FILE ** In this Dec. 3, 2007 file photo, radio personality Don Imus addresses the audience at New York’s Town Hall during his return to radio. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

NEW YORK (WDTN) – Retired radio broadcaster Don Imus has died at the age of 79, according to a report by NBC News.

Imus retired from his ‘Imus in the Morning’ radio show in March of 2018, when he tweeted “Turn out the lights… the party’s over” on Jan. 22, 2018.

The cowboy hat-wearing host of ‘Imus in the Morning’ hosted the program from June 1, 1968 to March 29, 2018, according to his official website. He was born in Riverside, California to a ranching family.

Imus began his radio career “in the great American west,” as it reads on his official website. His career eventually took him to Ohio and New York City.

One of his most controversial moments was when he used a racist slur in 2007 to describe the Rutgers University women’s basketball team. He was fired from CBS Radio after the incident.

