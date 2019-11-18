Police: At least three dead in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (WDTN) – At least three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 am about a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to 2 NEWS sister station News 4 in Oklahoma that three people are dead.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools are on lockdown due to the incident. Parents should not try to pick up their children at this time.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

2 NEWS sister station News 4 KFOR in Oklahoma has a crew on the way to the scene.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.