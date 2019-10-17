Report: 95 percent of baby foods contain toxic chemicals

Live Now
(CNN) – When you feed your baby, you may also be serving up mega-doses of lead, arsenic and mercury.

A new investigative study found these toxic heavy metals in many of the foods produced and marketed for babies.

168 baby foods from major manufacturers were tested. 95 percent contained lead, 73 percent contained arsenic, 75 percent contained cadmium, and 32 percent contained mercury.

Even in trace amounts, those chemicals are linked to impaired brain development in children.

The worst offenders were baby foods made with rice, sweet potatoes, and fruit juices.

The negative brain impacts of these chemicals worsen with repeated exposure.

Physicians suggest pureed vegetables, salmon, peanut-butter oatmeal and avocado as safe baby foods.

They also say meats are better sources of nutrients than rice cereals.

