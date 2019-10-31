Report: 40% of holiday shoppers start before Halloween

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a pedestrian walkway near Macy’s in Herald Square, in New York. At Macy’s flagship store in New York, a chance to sit on Santa Claus’ lap is by appointment only in 2017, for the first time ever. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, […]

(CNN) – Whether you like it or not, the holiday shopping season is upon us, according to a new report from the National Retail Federation.

The report found that 40 percent of consumers like to start holiday shopping before Halloween. Even more shocking is that some “early bird” shoppers start in September.

Experts say people like to spread out their shopping to help ease the burden on their wallets. The NRF also found shoppers are spending more money on gifts as well.

Holiday sales for 2019 are expected to increase by four percent, totaling more than $700 billion.

