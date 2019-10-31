Breaking News
Report: 40% of holiday shoppers start before Halloween

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a pedestrian walkway near Macy's in Herald Square, in New York.

(CNN) – Whether you like it or not, the holiday shopping season is upon us, according to a new report from the National Retail Federation.

The report found that 40 percent of consumers like to start holiday shopping before Halloween. Even more shocking is that some “early bird” shoppers start in September.

Experts say people like to spread out their shopping to help ease the burden on their wallets. The NRF also found shoppers are spending more money on gifts as well.

Holiday sales for 2019 are expected to increase by four percent, totaling more than $700 billion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

