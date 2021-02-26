Rep. Mike Turner releases statement after US airstrike in Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) released a statement Friday criticizing the Biden Administration’s decision to reconsider nuclear talks with Iran after Thursday’s airstrike in Syria.

“Attacks by Iranian backed militias on U.S. forces and our allies in Iraq should prove to the Biden Administration that restarting nuclear talks with Iran is misguided. Our military’s retaliatory response yesterday against targets in Syria is appropriate and illustrates that Iran will remain our adversary and not our partner in negotiations,” said Turner.

In the release, Turner explained that the Armed Services Subcommittee has jurisdiction over the nation’s nuclear arsenal, the Department of Defense’s intelligence programs and over missile defense systems.