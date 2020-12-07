Renown Indy 500 historian Donald Davidson to retire at year’s end

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDTN) — After nearly six decades, renown Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indy 500 historian Donald Davidson is retiring Dec. 31. Davidson has served as IMS historian since January 1998.

“I have been blessed with a truly amazing career which has been jam-packed with hundreds upon hundreds of personally rewarding experiences, but the years have flown by at an alarming rate and never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that this magical ride would last as long as it has,” Davidson said.

He worked in many on- and off-air roles for the IMS Radio Network broadcast of the Indy 500 starting in 1965. Davidson hosted the call-in radio show “The Talk of Gasoline Alley” on the Indianapolis-based radio station 1070 AM from 1971 until 2020.

“Over the last three or four years, I have begun contemplating other areas of my life for which I wish I had been able to spend more time, and this has only been further underscored with daily reminders during the challenging last few months of having to work from home,” Davidson said.

