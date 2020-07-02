Relationship Strain: Challenges of working from home

(NBC) – Love in the age of coronavirus. For some of us, spending every hour of every day with our spouse or romantic partner sounds like heaven for others, not so much.

Now a new survey has gotten some answers about whether stay-at-home orders have been good or bad for our love lives.

“It’s not surprising, given the amount of hours that professionals are now spending with their spouses or their significant others, it’s almost expected that this would come up,” said Matt Sunbulli, CEO and Co-Founder of Fishbowl.

The networking app Fishbowl asked more than 16,000 professionals, “How has working from home affected your romantic relationship?”

29 percent said work from home had a positive impact on their relationship. 17 percent said it strained it. 7 percent said it lead to a breakup or a divorce.

“We were happy and enthusiastic, happy to see that 29 percent actually had a positive impact on the relationship.

Psychologist Ann Sullivan says for couples that didn’t make it, stay-at-home revealed mismatched values. But for the others, communication might be the key to staying together.

“I think we need to be able to communicate about what we need,” she said. That might mean asking for time to be alone or for a date night without the kids.

Sullivan says try to focus on things which make you grateful instead of the uncertainty caused by the global pandemic.

“We have to understand that there’s going to be this range of emotions and that is ok,” she said.

Fishbowl says the state with the most people who said working from home has been good for their relationship: Colorado, with 35 percent. The biggest negative response? New York with 29 percent.