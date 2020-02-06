Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.

Red Lobster releases heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day

U.S. & World

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Red Lobster

(Red Lobster)

Show your savory-loving Valentine just how sweet he or she is with a Valentine’s Day box of Red Lobster’s beloved Cheddar Bay biscuits.

Starting Feb. 10, you can show your significant other (or yourself) just how much you care by ordering a half-dozen biscuits on on the Red Lobster website and picking them up at the nearest Red Lobster location.

The limited-release heart-shaped box that reads “You’re my lobster,” is a $1 add-on and are available while supplies last.

“Whether it’s a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Salli Setta, president & chief concept officer. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone ‘You’re my lobster.’”

See the Red Lobster website for more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS