Record store finds 1991 Kurt Cobain royalty check

(CNN) – The owner of a Seattle record store found an old royalty check belonging to late Nirvana front man, Kurt Cobain.

Easy Street Records posted an image of the check on its Instagram page.

It was made out in the amount of $26.57 and dated March 6, 1991, several months before the release of the band’s blockbuster hit album, “Nevermind.”

The store’s owner said the check was tucked into a box of Nirvana tour itineraries.

It wasn’t the only piece of Cobain memorabilia that was found. There was also a receipt from a 1990 money order, made out for 177 dollars and marked as “September rent,” a backstage pass with Cobain’s name on it, and a medical bill.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.