Record-breaking Valentine’s Day spending expected

(CNN) – Valentine’s Day is only a few days away and it’s usually an expensive gift-giving day for people in a relationship. And this year, Valentine’s Day spending is expected to once again reach unprecedented levels, according to a just released annual survey.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend a little over $196 dollars to shower those they care for with love.

That’s an expected record-breaking total of 27.4 billion dollars, a 32 percent spending increase over last year and nearly 7-billion dollars more than last year.

According to the survey, spouses and significant others are expected to get more than half of that chunk of money, with many people planning to spend their money on classic gifts like greeting cards, candy and flowers and the top choice: jewelry.

Some lucky recipients will get a memorable experience like game tickets or a spa day, but those surveyed also said they will spread the love further this year, indicating they’d buy Valentine’s Day gifts for friends, children’s classmates, co-workers and even pets.

In fact, 27 percent of those surveyed said they were buying gifts for their furry friends.

The average consumer is expected to spend about 12 dollars on their pet. That’s up from about 7-dollars last year.