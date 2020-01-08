Recall issued for wedge deli sandwiches due to listeria concerns

(WDTN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall of various Premo and Fresh Grab wedge sandwiches due to concerns of listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of in healthy individuals may include high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The recalled product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Michigan and sold in stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

For a full list of recalled products with “Best By” and other identifying factors, click here.

