Recall alert for frozen taquitos, chimichangas

(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic.

The items could pose a choking hazard.

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert. It covers ready-to-eat products containing diced green chilies recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods.

The USDA notice listed select products shipped nationwide under José Olé, Casa Mamita and Walmart’s Great Value brand. They were made by Ajinomoto Foods North America Incorporated in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego.

The frozen RTE meat and poultry taquitos and chimichangas items were produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. establishments in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego, California. The following products are subject to the public health alert: [View Labels (PDF only)]

19.2-oz. carton containing 16 pieces labeled as “Great Value Flour Chicken Taquitos Tortillas Stuffed with All White Chicken Meat & Monterey Jack Cheese” with a best if used by date of “11 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz carton containing 20 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA BEEF TAQUITOS ROLLED IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN AND CHEESE TAQUITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel

15-oz. carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” or “18 JUL 2021,” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz. carton containing 20 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “09 JUL 2021,” “14 JUL 2021” or “17 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

55.5-oz carton containing 37 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ VALUE PACK TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

60-oz. carton containing 60 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “9 JUL 2021” or “10 JUL 2021,” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

5-oz. individual plastic bag containing “JOSÉ OLÉ CHIMICHANGAS LOADED BEEF NACHO” with a best by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “EST. 17417” printed on the label.

The products bear the establishment number “EST 5590,” “P5590” or “EST. 17417” printed on the packaging above the expiration date. These products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The agency says not to consume the listed products but to throw out or return them.

There haven’t yet been any confirmed reports of health issues related to consumption of the products.

