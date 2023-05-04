(NEXSTAR) — Family Dollar is recalling several over-the-counter Advil products sold in its stores between the dates of June 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, over concerns they may have been stored outside of required temperatures.

Family Dollar says stores have been notified and are expected to quarantine and discontinue affected products immediately. Customers should stop using the items and can return products to the Family Dollar store of purchase, with or without a receipt.

The retailer says the recall affects the following products:

UPC no.Product
0901458Advil 200 mg tablets 100-count
0901839Advil 200 mg caplets 24-count
0902867Advil Dual Action caplets 36-count
0913023Advil tablets 50-count
0916071Advil Liqui-Gels 40-count
0999259Advil tablets 6-count
0999841Advil Liqui-Gels Minis 20-count

Of the recalled products, the following batch numbers are affected for each product.

UPC no./ProductBatch no.
0901458/Advil 200 mg tablets 100-count3P8G, 695E, A92E, G65G, SH2R, SX8G, VT5P, WK3M, X98T, XS5P
0901839/Advil 200 mg caplets 24-count3P8D, 6T8W, BA7G
0902867/Advil Dual Action caplets 36-count6Y7F, 9M5B, HM6R, VJ3H
0913023/Advil tablets 50-count4A3U, 564B, 6X8C, 9A3K, C72H, G64V
0916071/Advil Liqui-Gels 40-countR95323, R96317, R96810, R97196, R97197, R97198, R97203, R97204, R99183, R99184, R99528, T00613, T01662, T01663
0999259/Advil tablets 6-count2041LB, 2094LB, 2108LB, 2109LA, 2110LA, 2111LC, 2122LB, 2123LB, 2124LA, 2126LA, 2138LB, 2139LA, 2139LB, 2143LB, 2145LC, 2147LA, 2152LA, 2153LB, 2153LC, 2154LB, 2154LC, 2157LC, 2158LA, 2159LB, 2236LA, 2236LB, 2237LA, 2243LA, 2244LC, 2245LC
0999841/Advil Liqui-Gels Minis 20-countR97214, R99598, R99600, T00617, T00618, T03897

While Family Dollar says no illness or reactions have been reported, customers should contact a doctor if any problems happen after using one of the recalled items. Consumers can also report problems to the FDA MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Customers can call Family Dollar with any questions at (844) 636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.