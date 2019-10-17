‘Real’ Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb for $60

(CNN) – Have you ever wanted to be a real-life Malibu Barbie? In celebration of Barbie’s sixtieth anniversary, Mattel has created a real Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse, complete with a slide and infinity pool.

The life-size dreamhouse is available to rent for only sixty dollars a night on Airbnb.

One lucky fan and three friends can book a very special two-night stay.

Bookings open on October 23, so set your alarm to snag this dream.

The house is, of course, pink and right on the beach.

The closets are even stocked with life-size Barbie dress-up outfits.

The lucky winner will also get to visit with some inspirational women and get a celebrity-style makeover that would make Barbie proud.

Be sure and let Ken know you’ve got other plans for this dreamy weekend.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.