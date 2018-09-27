Raw emotions highlight Kavanaugh hearing
(NBC News) Senators heard emotional testimony during hearings focusing on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Thursday.
Doctor Christine Blasey Ford testified under oath before the senate judiciary committee, telling her story of a high school gathering where she claims she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.
"I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school," said Ford.
Ford says Kavanaugh drunkenly attacked her while a friend watched, a moment she says is etched into her memory.
"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me," said Doctor Ford.
Kavanaugh vehemently denies the allegations against him.
"I was not at the party described by Doctor Ford. This confirmation process has become a national disgrace," he said Kavanaugh during his testimony.
The final question to Brett Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee was a spiritual one.
Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana asked the Supreme Court nominee on Thursday if he believed in God.
When Kavanaugh said he did, Kennedy told him this was a "last opportunity" to testify before "God and country."
The senator asked the judge to look him in the eye. Then he asked Kavanaugh if the allegations of sexual assault from Christine Blasey Ford were true.
Kavanaugh says, "They're not accurate."
Kavanaugh says he doesn't question Ford's testimony that she had been assaulted "by someone, some place."
But Kavanaugh says he has "never done this to anyone, including her."
