Rare sight! Albino buck spotted roaming through Wisconsin backyard

U.S. & World

by: Brittany Rall and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Tracy Weese

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WJW) — A photo of a rare albino buck roaming through a backyard in Wisconsin is going viral on social media.

Tracy Weese took the picture and shared it on her Facebook page with the caption: “His Majesty just strolled through our backyard.”

The post has garnered hundreds of likes and shares with many admiring the animal’s beauty.

According to Wisconsin DNR, it is illegal to shoot all-white deer since they are protected by the state.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS