Rare Friday the 13th full moon happening this weekend

A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s something that happens only once every couple of decades: a full moon on Friday the 13th

The superstitions that come with Friday the 13th and a full moon will be combined this week, when both occurrences happen on the same day.  

The Farmers’ Almanac says the last time this happened was October 13, 2000. The next won’t happen again until August 13, 2049. The occurrence of a full moon on a Friday the 13th happens on average every 20 years, according to the Almanac. 

Technically speaking, the full moon in the Eastern Time Zone, including here in Ohio, won’t happen until 12:33am, on the 14th, but who’s counting? 

The other time zones, Central, Mountain, and Pacific, will see the actual full moon on the 13th.

This is also the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.

