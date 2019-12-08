Rapper Juice WRLD dead after Chicago medical emergency

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD has been pronounced dead after a “medical emergency” at Midway International Airport.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says its office was notified Sunday of the death 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins. An autopsy hasn’t been performed.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says authorities transported a 21-year-old male from a smaller hangar at Midway to an area hospital where the man was pronounced dead. Langford says the man had a cardiac arrest.

Chicago police say they’re investigating.

