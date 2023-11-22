NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday, prompting the closing of four border crossings in the area, authorities said.

The blast happened on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. Three other bridges between western New York and Ontario were quickly closed as a precaution, and the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport began security checks on all cars and told passengers to expect additional screenings.

CBS News reports two people were killed in the incident. Citing a senior U.S. official, CBS added a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a pylon at the bridge crossing, which was followed by the explosion. CNN also reported two people inside the vehicle had died.

The FBI’s field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the blast, and investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also responding to the scene.

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls,” the FBI’s Buffalo office wrote in a statement shared to social media. “The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

Photos and video taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed thick smoke, flames on the pavement and a security booth that had been singed by flames.

Videos showed that the fire was in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection area just east of the main vehicle checkpoint.

Debris is scattered about inside the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Ivan Vitalii, a Ukrainian visiting Niagara Falls, told The Niagara Gazette that he and a friend were near the bridge when they “heard something smash.”

“We saw fire and big, black smoke,” he told the newspaper.

U.S. Attorney General Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had been briefed on the situation, their offices said.

The Rainbow Bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, New York, and Niagara Falls, in Ontario, Canada. The bridge is located less than a mile from the world-renowned waterfalls and offers views of the natural wonder.

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge have all also been closed in both directions, according to the general manager of the Peace Bridge, Ron Reinas.

The City of Niagara Falls said federal authorities are investigating the situation.

“I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “State agencies are on site and ready to assist.”

The incident comes amid an especially busy day for travel in the U.S., with AAA predicting the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2019.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.