Quarantine Thrills: Building a backyard roller coaster

(WJAR) The year 2020 has certainly been a year of “ups and downs,” so it was only fitting for a man to construct a roller coaster in his grandfather’s yard in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Elliot Ryan, 20, attends St. Michael’s College in Vermont.

In March, he was sent home because of COVID-19, so he went to stay with his grandparents, where he spent the rest of the summer.

It was during the beginning of his stay that he decided to turn a dream into a reality.

“So, it actually really started when I was 8 or 9 years old and I always wanted to build a roller coaster,” said Ryan. “My little brother brought it up while we were in quarantine and I thought, ‘Well why not’?”