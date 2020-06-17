Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now

Quarantine Fatigue: Becoming desensitized to warnings

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) As states beginning to reopen and summer sets in, more and more people are becoming more lenient on their precaution measures for the coronavirus.

The terms “quarantine fatigue” or “caution fatigue” describes the action of people becoming more relaxed about following public health guidelines and local restrictions.

Psychiatrists believe fighting an invisible threat like a virus can be challenging and can make the brain become desensitized to warnings over a period of time.

It is important to stay diligent to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS