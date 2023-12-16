DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Quaker Oats recalled select granola bars and granola cereals due to possible contamination.

According to the FDA, the Quaker Oats Company announced a recall on Dec. 15 of specific products for potential salmonella contamination.

Currently, there have been no confirmed reports of illness related to these products, but Quaker Oats informed the FDA of their actions.

These products were sold nationwide. Consumers should check their pantries for any recalled products and dispose of them.

Additionally, consumers with recalled products can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

Click here to view the products affected by this recall.