Puppy stolen at gunpoint reunited with owner

(CNN) – A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Maryland Monday is safe and back home with his family.

Lobo was out walking with his owner when a woman approached, pulled a gun and demanded the puppy.

There was a struggle between the owner, the woman, and another male suspect.

The owner received minor injuries. He said the woman pulled the trigger of her gun more than once, but it failed to fire.

The couple made off with lobo, but the story went viral on social media, and an alert citizen spotted him Tuesday afternoon in Washington D.C.

The suspects are still at large.

