Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (CNN Newsource/WTVC) – A dog owner is upset after she says he puppy’s ear had to be amputated following a grooming appointment.

The five-month-old named Baylee was going a routine haircut at a Petco location in Chattanooga. When Angela Weeks picked up her dog Baylee from a grooming appointment, the dog had bows on her head, which stayed securely in place until Angela took them off three days after the visit.

When the bows came off, Angela made a shocking discovery.

“She actually put the rubber band around the ear, cutting off circulation,” Weeks said.

Weeks said she soon realized Baylee’s ear was swollen and that’s when she contacted Petco.

“He assured me that they had let go the groomer who did it and he said they would refund my money and they would pay for all the medical bills,” Weeks said.

According to vet statements, Petco did refund Angela’s money and paid for Baylee to be taken to the vet, but Angela said she didn’t think that was enough, so she went to corporate.

“He kept wanting me to give him a number as to what I felt like this was worth and I said ‘you know, I can’t tell you that,'” Weeks said.

Weeks says Petco paid roughly $640 in vet bills and refunded Baylee’s grooming bill of $147. She says they also offered $500 more on top of that. Weeks says, however, that that’s not enough to make up for her dog losing its ear.

Petco released a statement to CNN affiliate WTVC saying they “regret and take full responsibility for what happened to Baylee after visiting their salon.”

