Puppy dies after eating mushrooms

(CNN) – The ingestion of mushrooms can be potentially life threatening for your pet. A South Florida woman who lost her puppy has a warning for others.

Dino was a 7-month-old Boston Terrier.

Alexandra Barry says he was a loving puppy

“I got super attached to him really quick,” she says.

Barry says while they were walking on a Tuesday evening, Dino ate mushrooms in the grass at her apartment complex in West Boynton Beach.

“Dino was perfectly fine until the middle of the night. I woke up to him having massive diarrhea and him grunting and throwing up,” she said.

Dino couldn’t keep water down and only got worse the following day.

“Within 48 hours, he didn’t know his name,” Barry said.

Barry rushed Dino to the vet emergency group on Thanksgiving, and by Friday morning Dino had to be put down.

“He was just a puppy, so I stayed by his side the whole time.”

The veterinarian that treated Dino believes the mushrooms were toxic to him.

At this time, it is unclear exactly what type of mushroom Dino ate.

“Many, many types of mushrooms and most of the time they look very much the same until they are at full maturity,” said Dr. Victoria Tomoasino.

Dr. Tomoasino is a veterinarian at TLC Animal Hospital in Boca Raton.

She says mushroom toxicity cases aren’t common but should be taken seriously.

She urges pet owners to be aware if your pet eats a mushroom, and to never be afraid to call a vet to see if they need treatment.

Barry says she feels like she lost a family member and wants other pet owners to be aware.

“It’s an awful experience overall. I don’t wish this upon anybody,” she said.

Doctors also say that if your pet did eat mushrooms to keep a sample of it so it can be identified.

