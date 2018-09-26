Puppies to blame for nationwide drug-resistant illness, CDC says
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- The CDC says dozens of people have been hospitalized across the country after contracting a drug-resistant bacteria carried by puppies.
A nationwide outbreak stemming from puppy adoptions has caused more than 100 people to fall ill.
Cute, soft, lovable, innocent little puppies; they’re what the CDC says caused more than one-hundred people to get sick in at least 18 states.
The cause: campylobacter bacteria.
It’s a common bacteria that can trigger diarrhea, stomach pains and fever.
The major problem: it's often resistant to antibiotics.
A CDC investigation found that puppies from six pet store chains from January 2017 through February 2018 caused the outbreak.
No deaths have been reported, but at least 26 people have been hospitalized.
And samples taken from each patient showed the bacteria was resistant to all antibiotics used to treat it.
Most people can usually recover from campylobacter bacteria infection in about five days without treatment.
Ninety-nine percent of the patients observed by the CDC say they had direct contact with a dog.
And 95 percent say what they touched was a pet store puppy; most of which had been treated with antibiotics themselves.
Despite all of this the CDC says just use common sense when you're around new animals.
Wash or sanitize your hands before and after handling them.
But definitely don't think twice about bringing your new best friend home.
Previous
Kavanaugh lawyer says no dispute he...
Next
Dunkin' Donuts officially removing...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man to be sentenced in hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge
- Coroner called to scene of possible train strike in Fairborn
- Downtown Dayton hotel evacuated after fire call
- Man hit by car in Harrison Township, suffers serious injuries
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two people displaced after Dayton apartment fire
Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment on Pawtucket Street, near W. Third Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coroner called to scene of possible train strike in Fairborn
Authorities confirm several crews are at the scene, including Fairborn Police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Downtown Dayton hotel evacuated after fire call
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on E. Fifth Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man hit by car in Harrison Township, suffers serious injuries
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Salem Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue.Read More »
-
Store clerk helps elderly couple avoid scam
Police say an elderly couple avoided being scammed out of thousands of dollars, thanks to a Dollar General store clerk.Read More »