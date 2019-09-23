Pumpkin Spice Spam available online

(CNN) – So just how far are you willing to go to embrace the fall season?

How about diving into Pumpkin Spice Spam?

Hormel Foods says the limited edition flavor includes hints of cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.

Recipe suggestions include a Spam pumpkin spice, apple and cheddar grilled cheese with carmelized onions.

Or you can dice cubes of Pumpkin Spice Spam on a toasted Belgian waffle with whipped cream, maple syrup and nutmeg.

Hungry yet?

This autumnal Spam flavor is only sold online at Spam.com or at Walmart.com.

