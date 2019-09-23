Breaking News
Police identify man killed after falling at construction site in Sugarcreek Twp.

Pumpkin Spice Spam available online

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – So just how far are you willing to go to embrace the fall season?

How about diving into Pumpkin Spice Spam?

Hormel Foods says the limited edition flavor includes hints of cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.

Recipe suggestions include a Spam pumpkin spice, apple and cheddar grilled cheese with carmelized onions.

Or you can dice cubes of Pumpkin Spice Spam on a toasted Belgian waffle with whipped cream, maple syrup and nutmeg.

Hungry yet?

This autumnal Spam flavor is only sold online at Spam.com or at Walmart.com.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS