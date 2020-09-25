Pumpkin Spice mac-and-cheese? Kraft is bringing it to the US

(WIVB) – This time of the year, pumpkin spice is everywhere — even in mac-and-cheese.

Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese launched in Canada earlier this week, and within two days, over 30,000 Canadians signed up for an online waitlist to try it.

Now, it’s making its way to the U.S.

Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! 🎃🧀 — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 24, 2020

This Friday through Tuesday, Americans can enter for a chance to get their hands on the pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese by using the hashtags #PumpkinSpiceKMC #Sweepstakes and tagging @KraftMacNCheese on Twitter.

According to a press release about the product, Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is the same cheesy Mac & Cheese Americans know and love, “now with added fall flavors: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is best served curled up with a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, and pumpkin-scented candle.”