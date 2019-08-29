Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

(NBC News) Hurricane Dorian is now pushing closer to Puerto Rico, forcing thousands into shelters.

The storm threatens to ravage the island, still recovering from Hurricane Maria. That storm, a Category 4, killed nearly 3,000 almost two years ago.

President Trump has declared a national emergency, posting on Twitter that the storm is heading “as usual, to Puerto Rico” and adding “Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt.”

The mayor of San Juan, who Trump has called “incompetent,” responded during a phone interview on MSNBC.

“We honestly have no time for the tweeting incontinence of the President of the Untied States, who continues to do rather than what he ‘s supposed to do, continues to get in the way with his divisive and aggressive comments toward the people of Puerto Rico,” Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz said.

As the political storm rages, millions are focused on the real storm and its future.

The current forecast indicates Dorian could grow to a Category 3 hurricane as it nears the Florida coast.

