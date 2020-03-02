Public Enemy kicks Flavor Flav out after campaign dispute

(CNN) – Iconic hip hop group Public Enemy is firing Flavor Flav after 37 years.

A group statement reads “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without flavor flav. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Public Enemy Radio is an offshoot of the group.

Rolling Stone reports that founding members Flavor Flav and Chuck D were fighting over the marketing of their group’s name and likeness for a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Los Angeles Sunday.

In a letter to Sanders, Flavor Flav’s attorney wrote that Public Enemy’s endorsement of Sanders was false, that Chuck D does not speak for the group and was supporting the candidate as an individual.

Chuck D says he can perform as Public Enemy because he’s the sole owner of the Public Enemy trademark and created the logo himself.