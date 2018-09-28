Prosecutors want death penalty for bike path attacker

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A makeshift memorial continues to grow near a bike path that honors victims of an attack who were stuck and killed by a rental truck driven by indicted suspect Sayfullo Saipov last Tuesday, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a man accused of using a truck to kill eight people last year on a New York City bike path should face the death penalty.

The decision to seek the death penalty in the case of Sayfullo Saipov was revealed on Friday in court papers after defense complaints about tweets by President Donald Trump calling for Saipov's execution.

Prosecutors said the attack met several standards for a death penalty case.

Saipov has pleaded not guilty. After his arrest, he told the authorities he was inspired by Islamic State videos and had used a truck in the attack to inflict maximum damage against civilians.

Saipov's lawyers had argued that Trump's tweets made a fair decision impossible. They said Friday they were disappointed by the outcome.

