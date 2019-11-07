Pringles release ‘turducken’ flavored chips

(CNN) – You don’t have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving. Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It’s part of what it’s calling the ‘Friendsgiving Turducken Kit’ which will also include duck and chicken flavored chips along with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a ‘turducken’- chip medley.

You can find the Thanksgiving chips online at the Kellogg’s store website.

