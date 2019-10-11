Prince estate: “Purple Rain” played at Trump rally after being told not to

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including “Little Red Corvette,” ”Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” […]

MINNEAPOLIS (WDTN) – The estate of the late singer Prince says that the campaign of President Donald Trump played the singer’s hit song “Purple Rain” at a rally Thursday night, despite confirming in 2018 that it would not play Prince songs at rallies, per the estate’s wishes.

Prince’s estate says that the song was played at President Trump’s rally at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday night. The estate said that after playing “Purple Rain” at a rally for President Trump in 2018, the campaign was asked to cease the use of Prince songs at rallies. The campaign agreed to do so.

“The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” the estate tweeted late Thursday night after the rally.

The tweet from the estate’s account also included a letter from the Trump campaign in 2018, confirming that the campaign would not play Prince songs at campaign rallies.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

