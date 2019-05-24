Pricey puppy heist caught on camera

(KPRC) The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in locating two people who stole $44,000 worth of puppies from a pet store.

Authorities released surveillance video of the heist, where two hooded individuals can be seen breaking into the business and stealing the pups.

It almost looks like this was a total set up. They knew specifically where to go, what to take," said Andrew Kahan, with the Crime Stoppers Director of Victim Services and Advocacy.

The pair can be seen breaking a window, climbing over cages and stuffing multiple puppies into duffel bags before fleeing the scene.

Police said the men took five English and French bulldogs valued at over $44,000 from the business.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.