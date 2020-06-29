Price set for COVID drug remdesivir

(CNN) – Gilead Sciences is setting prices for its COVID-19 drug remdesivir as it moves out of its donation period.

It will be 390 dollars per vial for some parts of the U.S. government, and for the governments of developed countries.

The company says the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense hospitals would get a discount but it will not apply to Medicare or Medicaid.

The company says a typical 5 day treatment course includes six vials, so the discounted price would be 2,340 dollars per patient.

Meanwhile, the price for everyone else will be 520 dollars per vial. That adds up to 3,120 dollars per patient for the same treatment course.

Until now, remdesivir had been donated to the U.S. government, with the last scheduled shipments going out Monday.

Remdesivir is currently administered intravenously through infusions.

It’s the only drug that has an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat coronavirus infections.