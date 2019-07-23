Preview: One year until Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

NEW YORK CITY (Nexstar TV) – NBC is kicking off the one year celebration until the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
2020 will feature the addition of five sports: skateboarding, rock/sport climbing, karate, surfing, and baseball/softball.
On Tuesday, Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White will make an announcement at 30 Rock in New York City. White is also a skateboarder.
People are excited for the upcoming games, as over 3.5 million tickets have been sold in the first phase. A lottery for tickets was entered into by over 7.5 million people.
Tokyo has spent over $25 million to prepare for the Olympics with that number continuing to rise. The original projection was only $7 million. The Olympic games in Beijing in 2008 cost nearly $45 million and the Sochi Olympics cost $51 billion.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.