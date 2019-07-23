Preview: One year until Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

NEW YORK CITY (Nexstar TV) – NBC is kicking off the one year celebration until the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

2020 will feature the addition of five sports: skateboarding, rock/sport climbing, karate, surfing, and baseball/softball.

On Tuesday, Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White will make an announcement at 30 Rock in New York City. White is also a skateboarder.

People are excited for the upcoming games, as over 3.5 million tickets have been sold in the first phase. A lottery for tickets was entered into by over 7.5 million people.

Tokyo has spent over $25 million to prepare for the Olympics with that number continuing to rise. The original projection was only $7 million. The Olympic games in Beijing in 2008 cost nearly $45 million and the Sochi Olympics cost $51 billion.

