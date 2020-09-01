President Trump visits Kenosha amid ongoing protests

(CNN) – President Trump announced his administration would be providing millions of dollars toward law enforcement, public safety resources, and small business relief in Kenosha and the state of Wisconsin.

The President visited Kenosha after a police officer shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake.

Before his trip, the President questioned the officer’s actions, saying, “Shooting the guy in the back many times, I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?”

In Kenosha, the President toured damage left behind from the unrest while Blake’s family organized a peaceful gathering at the site of the shooting.

“Conversations that African American families have to have with their loved ones before they walk out the door, tells us that this is not just a rogue cop but a systemic racism that we’re talking about,” said Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake.

As Blake’s family prayed for their loved one and their community to heal, the President praised law enforcement for quelling the violence.

“Today, I’m there for law enforcement and for the National Guard because they’ve done a great job in Kenosha. They put out the flame immediately. As soon as they came in, boom, the flame was gone,” he said.