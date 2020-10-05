Trump says leaving hospital for White House, feels great

US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Ocotber 4, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for three days for symptoms of COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House.

Trump tweeted: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. … I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One.

Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex . Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.