Trump says leaving hospital for White House, feels great

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for three days for symptoms of COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House.
Trump tweeted: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. … I feel better than I did 20 years ago!
He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One.
Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex . Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘Love thy neighbor’: 2 Texas women bridge divide over presidential candidates
- How you can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch horror movies on Halloween
- Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term
- Kettering man connected to attack on 17-year-old with mallet indicted
- US Consulate employee found dead in Tijuana